Nagaland Forest Dept Launches 'Green Box' Initiative, Distributes Books On Environment, Wildlife Conservation

The Kohima Forest Division in Nagaland, under the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, launched the 'Green Box' initiative on March 27, and distributed over 50 books in three villages.

The packed green boxes contain unused and used books on the environment, conservation, wildlife, and climate change. The initiative aims to reach out to more villages.

The department launched the initiative with the hope of creating 'green libraries' across all the districts, and sensitising the public about nature and wildlife, reported East Mojo.

The villages were selected from three ranges in the district, including Zhadima village under Chiephobozou range, Jakhama village under Kohima range, and Sendenyu village under Tseminyu range.

Speaking to the media, Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) Rajkumar M, IFS, said that the initiative was part of the pilot project 'Project Future,' inaugurated in April last year. The project also includes video lessons, awareness campaigns, online competition, putting up signages across districts.

With this initiative, Rajkumar said, the department aims to provide access to libraries, especially to villages with zero access to books, and raise awareness about wildlife, the environment and climate protection. He urged the public to donate books and provide recommendations as well.

The initiative was launched at the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCI) in Kohima.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Sthree Sadanam Continues To Help Girls Achieve Their Dreams Despite Lack Of Funding