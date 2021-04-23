Mizoram's Four Districts Declared as 'Epicentres' Of African Swine Fever

The government of Mizoram has declared four districts in the state to be "epicentres" of African Swine Fever (ASF). The four Mizoram districts currently affected by ASF are Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, and Siaha.

Dr Lalhmingthanga, Joint Director (Livestock Health) of the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, said that the Indian government announced African Swine Fever as the cause of pig deaths in Mizoram on April 16 following a laboratory test at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, reported The Hindu.

So far, 577 pigs have died in Lungsen village, 32 in Lunglei's Electric Veng locality, 78 in Edenthar neighbourhood, and 74 in Armed Veng locality, all in Aizawl, according to him. In addition, 159 pigs in three villages in the Mamit district have died. Despite the fact that Mamit district has also confirmed ASF-related pig deaths, he says the district has yet to be designated as the epicentre.

According to Lalhmingthanga, at least 1,119 pigs have died as a result of ASF up until Wednesday, resulting in monetary losses of over Rs 4.47 crore. "The government is currently undertaking an evaluation, and after the assessment is completed, a proposal for culling will be submitted to the Central government," he said.

On March 21, the first pig death due to ASF was recorded in Lungsen village, Tlabung sub-division, Lunglei district, south Mizoram, bordering Bangladesh. ASF is a highly infectious and deadly viral disease that affects swine of all ages, both domestic and feral. The concerned department has also issued procedures to contain the fever.

