Arunachal Pradesh: Minor Domestic Help Abused, Raped By Govt Employee; No Arrests Yet

In a horrific incident, a minor domestic help from Nepal was allegedly abused mentally, emotionally and physically for years by a family.

The 15-year-old narrated the horrifying account of how the accused Aka Kalung and his wife, Jaya Kalung, tortured her. The girl's parents had sent her to live with the family as domestic help for ₹ 1,500 per month.

In her complaint, she described the last incident that took place, after which she finally ran away from the house. When she refused to wear a mask, the family kicked her out of the house and ordered her to stay outside. She took it as a chance to get rid of the family.

She ran away and reached child care home in Arunachal Pradesh, where she revealed some chilling details of the past.

Aka Kalung repeatedly forced her to have sexual intercourse with him and assaulted her multiple times. He would give the minor a medicine to eat after sex and would force her to undergo urine tests time and again. After every test, he would again give her some pills. He also threatened her not to share anything with anyone, East Mojo reported.

One day, when Jaya caught her husband assaulting the girl, she beat her up and hurled abuses at her.

When the girl approached her parents, they did not pay much attention and instead called her mentally disturbed. The minor could not memorise many details following the constant physical and mental abuse she had gone through, an official from the child care home told the media.

"According to her statement, Kalung's family tortured her, and her parents do not care or love her. Therefore, she does not want to go and wants to stay in the child care home," a person familiar with the matter and assisting the girl spoke to the media.

He criticised the administration for not prioritising the matter initially as the accused have violated the clauses of the POCSO Act. "When she filed the FIR for the first time, there was almost no crucial information. The Police decided to exclude all the necessary details," the person added.

He added that the authorities were shielding Kalung, as he is a government employee. In addition, none of the local media has covered the incident.

"What else explains this shocking indifference to such a heinous crime? Unfortunately, the local media and officials have chosen to stay silent, but I will not stay silent," the person said, ensuring to raise the matter to the child rights' authorities.

Also Read: Nagaland Forest Dept Launches 'Green Box' Initiative, Distributes Books On Environment, Wildlife Conservation