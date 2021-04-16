Northeast India

12 Meghalaya Villages Oppose Umngot Mega-Dam Project On India's Clearest River

The proposed project would be built over the Umngot river, between East Khasi Hills district and West Jaiñtia Hills district, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,853 crore in an area of 390 hectares.

The Logical Indian Crew
Meghalaya   |   16 April 2021 6:08 AM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: Wikipedia.com 

The residents of at least 12 Meghalaya village have shown strong opposition to the proposed 210 MW hydroelectric project on Umngot, one of India's clearest rivers. The residents obstructed the public officers to hold a public hearing for the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) project, which was scheduled on April 9 at Moosakhia in West Jaintia Hills district.

On April 8, the Meghalaya Pollution board faced similar resistance at Siangkhnai in the East Khasi Hills district. Hundreds of residents of Umsawwar, Mawsir, Mawdulop, Ksangrngi, Jatah Nonglyer, Jatah Lakadong, Mawlong, Mawjatap and adjoining villages — under the banner of Ka Kynhun Ki Nongrep Harud Wah Umngot — prevented officers of MeECL, MSPCB and the district administration from going to Singkhnai village for the proposed public hearing. The protestors obstructed the officers at Mynsang village, 20 KM away from the venue, by blocking the road since 5 A.M.

The proposed MW project would be built over the Umngot river, between East Khasi Hills district and West Jaiñtia Hills district, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,853 crore in an area of 390 hectares. The dam would connect Mawkynrew with Amlarem by road. However, the villagers fear that their cultivable land would be destroyed due to the project. The villagers, on the other hand, are concerned that the project would ruin their arable land. Residents were concerned that if the dam is constructed, tourism in downstream villages will suffer. The Umngot river attracts many visitors to Dawki, bordering Bangladesh, because of its crystal clear water.

The project is being implemented to close the gap between demand and supply of power and to increase the ratio of hydro and thermal/fossil fuel power generation, according to the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) project report. It states that "the people around the project area are expected to reap many indirect benefits that would bring about a transformation in the uplift of their socio-economic conditions."

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

