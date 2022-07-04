Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People

A massive landslide has erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur after incessant rains. The rescue operations continued after the landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in the Noney district of western Manipur.

Despite the rescue operations by the army, the central and state agencies were on full pace; the death toll increased to 42 on Sunday, July 3 evening. The bodies were found under the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp, of which 27 were territorial army soldiers and 15 civilians, reported The Indian Express.

A Defence spokesperson said that the mortal remains of territorial army personnel were sent to their respective home stations in Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal and Agartala in Tripura by the Indian Air Force aircraft and a helicopter.

Rescue Operations In Full Pace

Relentless rescue operations are being carried out by the Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, and national and state disaster response force at Tupul, where the search for three missing territorial army personnel and 17 civilians is being carried out. Also, several excavators are being used to pull out the bodies from the Ijei River.

The Inspector general of Assam Rifles said that around ten columns of Defence personnel had been pressed into the search operation. The joint operational task force coordinates efforts to remove mud and debris from the affected area, as reported by India.com.

A "Thorough Wall Radar" is being inducted to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris, and a search and rescue dog squad is also being placed in the rescue plan.

Further, heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area are affecting the search and rescue operations.

Warning Issued By The District Administration

Meanwhile, the district administration has cautioned civilians living downstream areas of the Ijie river to evacuate due to the likelihood of a breach in the dam by the landslide. Deputy Commissioner of Noney, Haulianlal Guite, said that the mudslide might obstruct the course of the river and warned children against going near the river.

He also warned the people that if the situation deteriorates, it can wreak havoc on the low-lying areas of the Noney district. Hence, precautions need to be taken.

