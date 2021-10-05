Dekho Apna Desh: IRCTC To Launch Special Tourist Train For Exploring 5 North-Eastern States

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now run a unique tourist train under the project "Dekho Apna Desh" to explore five North-Eastern states. The 14-night and 15-day trains will allow the travellers to get a glimpse of the destinations that are distant from the madding crowd and remain unexplored in these states.

According to an IRCTC official, the organisation has planned a first-of-its-kind tour initiative on Dekho Apna Desh AC Deluxe Tourist Train to let passengers explore the rich heritage and witness the biodiversity of the Northeast, reported The Times of India.

The tour will begin at Delhi's Safdarjung railway station and will stop in Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, among other places. Tourists can board this train in the railway stations of Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna.

On November 26, the train will depart from the national capital. The tour has been created with the interests of all types of travellers in mind. A Jungle Safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and a track on Meghalaya's Root Bridge are included in the package to provide maximum enjoyment and adventure. According to an IRCTC spokesman, passengers on this train would also have the opportunity to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, and Tripur Sundari Temple in Tripura.

