Dekho Apna Desh: IRCTC To Launch Special Tourist Train For Exploring 5 North-Eastern States

Northeast India
India,  5 Oct 2021 4:08 AM GMT

Passengers will be given deluxe class amenities such as delectable meals, an air-conditioned bus tour of tourist attractions, accommodations in deluxe hotels, a guide, and insurance, among other things.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now run a unique tourist train under the project "Dekho Apna Desh" to explore five North-Eastern states. The 14-night and 15-day trains will allow the travellers to get a glimpse of the destinations that are distant from the madding crowd and remain unexplored in these states.

According to an IRCTC official, the organisation has planned a first-of-its-kind tour initiative on Dekho Apna Desh AC Deluxe Tourist Train to let passengers explore the rich heritage and witness the biodiversity of the Northeast, reported The Times of India.

The tour will begin at Delhi's Safdarjung railway station and will stop in Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, among other places. Tourists can board this train in the railway stations of Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna.

On November 26, the train will depart from the national capital. The tour has been created with the interests of all types of travellers in mind. A Jungle Safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and a track on Meghalaya's Root Bridge are included in the package to provide maximum enjoyment and adventure. According to an IRCTC spokesman, passengers on this train would also have the opportunity to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, and Tripur Sundari Temple in Tripura.

All You Need To Know About The Tour

According to the official, a tour of the Brahmaputra River and a tour of Assam's tea gardens are also planned for nature lovers. In Tripura, history buffs would enjoy seeing the UnaKoti Sculptures, Ujjayanta Palace, and Neermahal Palace.

The vacation costs ₹85,495 per person for 2 AC and ₹1,02,430 per person for 1AC, according to IRCTC. Employees of the government and public sector can take advantage of LTC on this trip if they meet the Ministry of Finance's eligibility requirements.

Passengers will be given deluxe class amenities such as delectable meals, an air-conditioned bus tour of tourist attractions, accommodations in deluxe hotels, a guide, and insurance, among other things. The IRCTC personnel will guarantee that all cleanliness and health procedures are followed throughout the trip, as well as a safe and worry-free experience by maintaining social distance at all times.

Every traveller must have received two doses of the COVID vaccine to book this trip.

Also Read: Survey Shows Only 11.5% Street Vendors Benefit From PM Credit Scheme

