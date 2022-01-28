Over 1,000 Cases, Arrests In Mizoram For Drugs, Liquor In 2021-22: Report

Nearly 1,959 cases of drugs and alcohol have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 and the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973, during the 2021-22 fiscal.The Mizoram police have arrested around 1,804 people in connection with these cases.

The figures were revealed by state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on January 26, at Lammual in Aizawl.The governor was addressing the citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. He said the administration was much concerned about drug abuse and trafficking, which has been on the rise in the state. The authorities are working their way up to control the menace, he added.

Seizures

The authorities had been tirelessly working to control the rising trend of substance and liquor abuse, exposing arms smuggling, etc., last year. The Mizoram police seized drugs and narcotics worth ₹ 51.56 crores.

Besides, the team also recovered 39 arms and 4,307 ammunitions the same year.

Drug Trafficking & Border Control

According to the Northeast Now report, the excise and narcotics departments have collected ₹ 71.12 lakh revenue at the same time.

The government has constructed multiple barracks along the state border with Assam under the government flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) for Rs 82.66 lakh since last year.

Reportedly, Mizoram shares more than 500 km of border with Myanmar and has emerged as a primary drug trafficking route. The Economic Times report that various kinds of synthetic drugs are smuggled into the state, from Myanmar, from where it is smuggled to other northeast regions.

