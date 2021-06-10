Now, Assam Has Second-Highest Number Of National Parks in India

Almost a year after the Assam announced to notify Raimona Reserve Forest in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Dihing Patkai Wildfire Sanctuary as National Park, it has officially notified the announcement on June 9. After this notification, there are seven National Parks. After Madhya Pradesh, Assam has the second-highest number of National Parks in the country. The decision was initiated by the Sarbananda Sonowal government in July 2020.

State's Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the decision was taken to promote conservation efforts and encourage tourism and aid agriculture sectors in Assam.

Raimona and Dihing Patkai National Parks have been formally notified, adding to Assam's total tally of NPs to 7. Assam has become the second state in the country to have the highest number of NPs. pic.twitter.com/F7NJNGpAGQ — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) June 9, 2021

"Dihing Patkai is popularly known as Dihing Patkai rainforest, and it has 47 species of mammals, 47 reptiles, 310 butterfly species, and 398 plant species," Suklabaidya said.

The newly created NPs will help to boost conservation efforts and provide fillip to tourism and agriculture sectors. Addressed a Press Meet at Aranya Bhawan today. pic.twitter.com/vGHkVfyIyF — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) June 9, 2021

He further said that the government has placed additional anti-poaching camps and deployed manpower for intensive patrolling and conservation of the area.

