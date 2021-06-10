Now, Assam Has Second-Highest Number Of National Parks in India

Almost a year after the Assam announced to notify Raimona Reserve Forest in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Dihing Patkai Wildfire Sanctuary as National Park, it has officially notified the announcement on June 9. After this notification, there are seven National Parks. After Madhya Pradesh, Assam has the second-highest number of National Parks in the country. The decision was initiated by the Sarbananda Sonowal government in July 2020.
State's Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the decision was taken to promote conservation efforts and encourage tourism and aid agriculture sectors in Assam.
"Dihing Patkai is popularly known as Dihing Patkai rainforest, and it has 47 species of mammals, 47 reptiles, 310 butterfly species, and 398 plant species," Suklabaidya said.
He further said that the government has placed additional anti-poaching camps and deployed manpower for intensive patrolling and conservation of the area.
