Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Heer Khan Arrested For Making Derogatory Comments On Hindu Deities

A woman YouTuber was arrested from Prayagraj's Khuldabad area on Tuesday for uploading a video on the social media platform, making lewd and objectionable remarks on Hindu deities.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar Srivastava informed the media the police took suo motu cognisance of the video made by the 28-year-old woman identified as Heer Khan. "She is a resident of Khuldabad in Prayagraj and is unemployed. She was arrested on Tuesday," The Indian Express quoted Srivastava as saying.



A complaint filef by Sub-Inspector Prabhat Kumar Singh read that Heer Khan not only made offensive comments, but she used abusive words and extremely vulgar language for the gods and goddesses in the 3-minute 58-second video.

The video has been uploaded with an intention to flare tensions between communities and is intended to affect the harmony in society, the complaint read.

The video has sparked outrage among people, as it contains derogatory comments on Hindu god and goddesses. Soon after her video went viral, Twitter users trended #ArrestHeerKhan.

Just saw a few video of a girl claiming to be 'Heer khan' abusing Hindu Gods. Why isn't @YouTubeIndia taking any action against such hateful youtubers. Looks like her number is registered in UP east but currently in Bangalore.@BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/UdQrEHoZVe — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 25, 2020

This is shameful! She says she has never been arrested by police despite of abusing hindu gods since last 2 years! Has no hindu ever filed any case against Heer Khan?? 😓

Orignal Link: https://t.co/PFwfPOzhHH@Uppolice



pic.twitter.com/8d8YkP7in1 — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) August 25, 2020

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit said the action is being taken. Adding, he said such people, who deliver derogatory statements about any other religious community or try to create a divide between two communities will face the strictest of actions.

#HeerKhan arrested by @Uppolice for derogatory remarks against hindu Gods. No Mob vandalism, no police station burnt, no properties burnt, law has taken its own course, that's how civilized society behaves unlike Bangalore riots.#HeerKhanArrested pic.twitter.com/VwZ7kJNyGX — हर्ष भारद्वाज (@iSanatani_) August 26, 2020

According to the media report, Khan is a Class 10 dropout and has been living with her mother after her father's death several years ago.



A case has been filed against her under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 66 of the IT Act.

