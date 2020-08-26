Latest News

A complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Prabhat Kumar Singh read that Heer Khan not only made offensive comments, but she used abusive words and extremely vulgar language for the Hindu deities.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   26 Aug 2020 12:24 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber Heer Khan Arrested For Making Derogatory Comments On Hindu Deities

Credits: Twitter

A woman YouTuber was arrested from Prayagraj's Khuldabad area on Tuesday for uploading a video on the social media platform, making lewd and objectionable remarks on Hindu deities.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar Srivastava informed the media the police took suo motu cognisance of the video made by the 28-year-old woman identified as Heer Khan. "She is a resident of Khuldabad in Prayagraj and is unemployed. She was arrested on Tuesday," The Indian Express quoted Srivastava as saying.

A complaint filef by Sub-Inspector Prabhat Kumar Singh read that Heer Khan not only made offensive comments, but she used abusive words and extremely vulgar language for the gods and goddesses in the 3-minute 58-second video.

The video has been uploaded with an intention to flare tensions between communities and is intended to affect the harmony in society, the complaint read.

The video has sparked outrage among people, as it contains derogatory comments on Hindu god and goddesses. Soon after her video went viral, Twitter users trended #ArrestHeerKhan.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit said the action is being taken. Adding, he said such people, who deliver derogatory statements about any other religious community or try to create a divide between two communities will face the strictest of actions.

According to the media report, Khan is a Class 10 dropout and has been living with her mother after her father's death several years ago.

A case has been filed against her under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

