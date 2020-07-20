Rare Yellow Turtle Spotted In Odisha's Balasore District

Residents of a village in Odisha's Balasore district, 196 km from capital Bhubaneswar, were in for a surprise when they spotted a turtle completely yellow in colour. According to a senior wildlife officer, it is a rare spotting.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district rescued the yellow turtle on Sunday, July 19, NDTV reported.

Sharing a video of the rare turtle swimming in water inside what appears to be a vessel, IFS (Indian Forest Services) officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter: "Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back."

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

"Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism," he wrote in another post.

Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism. pic.twitter.com/MfXrXVYbfH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Fishermen last month had caught a rare species of Trionychidae turtle at Deuli Dam in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Forest department later released it into a dam. These are softshell turtles found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

Also Read: Maharashtra: State Forest Department Rescues 42 Sea Turtles From Konkan Coast