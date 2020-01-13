JNU Violence: In Major Howler, Delhi Police Hit New Low By Releasing Wrong Photo Of ABVP’s Vikas Patel
January 13th, 2020 / 8:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago
Already being criticized for its inaction to curb the violence that rocked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, the Delhi Police on Friday, January 10, made a major howler, further denting it credibility.
Delhi Police wrongly identified the photo of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Shiv Poojan Mandal as that of Vikas Patel, a member of the RSS-linked student body’s JNU executive committee, one of the nine people accused for Sunday’s violence in JNU.
However, soon after being pointed by the media, the police corrected the blunder and shared the correct picture on all the media outlets. Although, this irresponsible behavior is indeed a subject of concern on the quality of investigation.
Earlier, the Police claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and other students affiliated to left-wing organisations were mainly involved in the violence.
According to the police, the students identified to be responsible for Sunday violence were:
Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president
Vikas Patel, MA Korean Studies
Pankaj Mishra, School of Social Science
Chunchun Kumar, former JNU student
Yogendra Bhardwaj, PhD Sanskirt
Dolan Samanata, School of Social Science
Sucheta Talukdar, School of Social Science
Priya Ranjan, School of Language and Cultural Studies
Vaskar Vijay
While addressing media, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, said, “a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but Left-leaning students’ bodies were not allowing them to do so.”
Mentioning to rampage that took place on January 5, Tirkey said, “specific rooms in the university’s Periyar hostel were targeted.”
Severely injured JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, refuted the charges and said, “photographs are not enough to prove her alleged complicity, and she too has evidence to back her claim that she was the victim and not the attacker.”
Earlier, the Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa, said, “The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with the JNU violence incident is being carried out by the Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated.”
