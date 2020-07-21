News

Denied Admission By At Least Three Hospitals In Bengaluru, Woman Gives Birth Inside Auto; Baby Dies

The Srirampura Government Hospital, Victoria Hospital and Vanivilas, which is the maternity wing of Victoria, refused to admit the woman, citing the lack of beds.

Denied Admission By At Least Three Hospitals In Bengaluru, Woman Gives Birth Inside Auto; Baby Dies

After a pregnant woman was turned away from at least three state-run facilities, she gave birth inside an autorickshaw that was rushing her from hospital to hospital. The incident took place outside Bengaluru's KC General Hospital on Sunday, July 19.

The infant, born without any medical assistance, died outside the hospital.

The Srirampura Government Hospital, Victoria Hospital and Vanivilas, which is the maternity wing of Victoria, refused to admit the woman, citing lack of beds, NDTV reported.

The woman's struggle to find a hospital began at 3 AM, and about six hours later, she gave birth to the baby inside an auto-rickshaw.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tweet brought the incident to light. He appealed to the current Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, to take action.

"A pregnant woman, who was experiencing labour pain, was denied treatment by many hospitals in Bengaluru. She lost her newborn baby after delivering it in an auto-rickshaw. @CMofKarnataka, I urge you to take action against all those hospitals that denied treatment," he tweeted.

"More non-covid patients are dying in Karnataka due to denial of treatment by hospitals. @CMofKarnataka, cancel the licences of all those hospitals that deny treatments. Just a mere warning will not move hospitals," he said in a second tweet.

