No Dignity In Death: Dead Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Thrown Into Large Pits In Karnataka, Staff Suspended

A video of health workers ruthlessly dumping the bodies of COVID-19 patients in a large pit in Karnataka's Bellari went viral on social media on Tuesday, June 30, triggering massive outrage over violating healthcare protocols following which the health department field team was suspended.

The video shows more than five health workers carrying the dead bodies wrapped in black cover from a vehicle parked nearby and tossing them one after the other into a large dug pit.

Bellari ... Karnataka's BJP dead bodies disposal model. 😡😡😏 pic.twitter.com/PAceRqWgY1 — 🅐 ᴍɪsʜʀᴀ 🇮🇳 (@BharatHamara_) June 30, 2020

News18 reported that the state Health Minister B Sriramulu who hails from the same district suspended the medical staff while making an appeal to the health department to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) while conducting funerals of COVID-19 patients.



"There are increasing cases in Bellary. Till yesterday afternoon there are 23 deaths reported and after that 5," said Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul.

"We are following the body management SOPS issued by the govt of India for disposing of the bodies. Body bags and other things are used. There are videos that have been circulating on social media, which had come to our notice. We have assigned ADC to inquire about that. He will be enquiring that as the nodal officer," he said.

DC Ballari further said that on observing the video, it was seen that the body was packaged properly however they need to judge the case on humanitarian grounds.

"We need to create awareness about this. Action will be taken. SOPs do not list this part of the cremation. But on humanitarian grounds, this is not done, individual cremation must be done. We will conduct the inquiry and thus take action.''



"The behaviour of staff during the funeral of COVID-19 infected people in Ballari district is very inhuman and very painful. I request the staff, let's realise that there is no greater religion than humanity," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

