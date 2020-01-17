India Among 25 Best Countries To Live, But Not Good For Raising Children Or Safety Of Women: Report

According to a US-based survey, India is among the top 25 countries to live in 2020. However, the survey also showed that India is not the ideal nation to raise children or for the safety of women.

Only four Asian countries were placed above India in the list of best countries- China, Singapore, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

India has jumped two places in the survey, conducted by the US News and the World Report in association with the Wharton School of the US. The nation was ranked 27 in 2019.

India secured the 59th position in the list of best nations to raise children. A disciplinarian nation like Singapore is ranked 22, and those with internal conflicts such as Kenya and Egypt are placed above India.



However, India has improved its ranking in 2020 by six places, from 65th position in 2019.

The reason behind labelling India "not good" for children is based on an Indian Railways report that was released on Wednesday. The railways said 16,457 children were rescued from railway stations from across the country in 2019.

This data showed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued nearly 46 children every day.

In the list of ideal countries for women and their safety, India secures the 58th position for 2020, slipping one place compared to its 2019 ranking.

West Asian countries, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are placed above India. Immediate neighbours, such as China and Sri Lanka are also ranked better for the safety of women in the survey.

Surprisingly, South Africa with the crime rate for rape at 72.1, against India's 5.2, is placed 15 ranks above India in the list of best countries for women.

