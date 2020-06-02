'Keep Your Mouth Shut': Houston Police Chief Responds To President Trump's Call To Dominate Protests

As the United States struggles to contain the chaotic protests that started as peaceful demonstrations and have now turned into violent, destructive protests, President Donald Trump on Monday morning, in a conference call, advised all the governors to "dominate" the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

"If you don't dominate, you're wasting your time," US President said.

In response to his statement, Houston police chief Art Acevedo in an interview with CNN advised Trump to 'keep his mouth shut'.

"Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don't have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut," the police chief said, adding that "It's not about dominance, it's about winning hearts and minds."

Houston Police Chief @ArtAcevedo: "Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don't have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut." pic.twitter.com/z5AJpOO0RO — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 1, 2020

He also urged Trump not to put the lives of youth at risk.



Governor of California and many others also rejected the President's call for 'dominance'.

Several videos and visuals from the demonstrations went viral on social media. Some even showed several cops kneeling down and walking in solidarity with demonstrators, condemning Floyd's death.

Trump also warned protestors of military action to control the violence stirring US.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, Trump said that the violent protests in Washington DC over the death of George Floyd were a "disgrace" and warned that a curfew will be "strictly enforced" to control the situation.

