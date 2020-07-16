Uttar Pradesh: Gangrape Victim, Mother Crushed To Death By Accused In Tractor

A 17 year old gangrape victim and her mother were crushed to death after one of her rapists ran over them with a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on July 14, the police said.

The accused, aged 35, was arrested the next day on July 15 and a murder case was registered against him and his younger brother.

The Kasganj Superintendent of Police said that the murder was the fallout of a feud between two families. The teen's father was jailed for allegedly killing the accused's father in 2016 over a financial dispute.

Around two months after his father was killed, the son of the murdered man allegedly kidnapped the girl, who was 13 at the time. In her statement, she had alleged that three men raped her.

She was rescued by the police a few days later.

The police had then filed a gangrape case and sections of the POCSO Act were also invoked on the accused.

The three accused were arrested and put behind bars.

"The accused was out on bail and on Tuesday evening, when the mother and daughter were returning from the market, he allegedly crushed both to death by running them over with his tractor…he fled on foot and left the tractor behind," the SP said.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Forced To Watch Their Crops Destroyed, Dalit Couple Drinks Pesticide