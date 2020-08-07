"As Yogi, I Will Not Go For Ayodhya Mosque Inauguration": UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Controversy

Two days after the grand ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if he is invited for the inauguration of the mosque in Ayodhya, set to be built as per the Supreme Court's order, he will not go there "as a Yogi" and "as a Hindu". He also said that he knows no one will invite him for the event.

He said that "as a Chief Minister" he has no issues with any religion, and that politicians who attend roza or iftaar, wearing skull caps, are only pretending to be secular – "yeh secularism nahin hai" (that is not secularism) and people know that.

Speaking to ABP News channel on August 5, CM Adityanath said: "Dekhiye, agar aap mujhse ek mukhyamantri ke roop mein poochhenge toh mujhe kisi mazhab, sampraday se koi parhez nahi hai. Agar ek Yogi ke roop mein poochhenge toh katai nahi jaoonga (if you ask me as a CM, then I will not maintain a distance from any religion or group. But if asked (to attend) as a Yogi, then I will definitely not go)."

"I will not go because I am a Yogi. As a Hindu, I have a right to live according to my method of worship," he added.



Addressing the nation as part of the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple, the CM had said: "The 'Bhoomi Pujan' will not only mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple but also 'Ram Rajya' as envisaged by the Prime Minister."

