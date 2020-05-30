News

Pune: Undertrial Out On Temporary Bail Murdered Within An Hour Of The Release

This is the second such case reported from the city, where an inmate released temporarily was hacked to death.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   30 May 2020 4:20 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Pune: Undertrial Out On Temporary Bail Murdered Within An Hour Of The Release

CREDITS: HINDUSTAN TIMES

A Yerwada jail inmate in Pune, who was released as a part of ongoing decongestion of jails in Maharashtra given the COVID-19 outbreak, was murdered within an hour of his temporary bail on Wednesday.

According to The Indian Express report, 24-year-old Nitin Shivaji Kasabe, who was facing an undertrial in a case of attempt to murder, came out from the prison at 9:30 pm, on temporary bail and was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of at least eight persons, in Yerawada area around 10.30 pm.

The police suspects past rivalry behind Kasabe's murder.

"About an hour after his release, he was attacked by a group of people. The attack proved fatal. We believe the murder was a fallout of past rivalry. Within hours after the murder, eight persons have been detained by our teams. Probe in on," Senior inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station informed the news agency.

Police also informed that the deceased was earlier granted bail but was again put under custody for not attending trials and abiding court orders. He served almost three months in the jail and was being released on Wednesday.

This is the second such case reported from the city, where an inmate released temporarily was hacked to death.

In another case, Munna Ishwar Chavan (23), a native of Georai in Beed district, who was released on April 15, was found dead on the footpath couple of days later, the Indian Express reported.

The Maharashtra government announced the temporary release of almost 17,000 inmates to decongest jails in view of a coronavirus outbreak. Up till Wednesday, almost 8,700 people have been released from various prisons of the state.

The basis for the temporary bail is based on two conditions - for undertrials and emergency parole for those convicted.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Rajeev Bindal Resigns A Week After COVID-19 Medical Supply Purchase Scam

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian