Pune: Undertrial Out On Temporary Bail Murdered Within An Hour Of The Release

A Yerwada jail inmate in Pune, who was released as a part of ongoing decongestion of jails in Maharashtra given the COVID-19 outbreak, was murdered within an hour of his temporary bail on Wednesday.

According to The Indian Express report, 24-year-old Nitin Shivaji Kasabe, who was facing an undertrial in a case of attempt to murder, came out from the prison at 9:30 pm, on temporary bail and was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of at least eight persons, in Yerawada area around 10.30 pm.

The police suspects past rivalry behind Kasabe's murder.

"About an hour after his release, he was attacked by a group of people. The attack proved fatal. We believe the murder was a fallout of past rivalry. Within hours after the murder, eight persons have been detained by our teams. Probe in on," Senior inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station informed the news agency.

Police also informed that the deceased was earlier granted bail but was again put under custody for not attending trials and abiding court orders. He served almost three months in the jail and was being released on Wednesday.

This is the second such case reported from the city, where an inmate released temporarily was hacked to death.

In another case, Munna Ishwar Chavan (23), a native of Georai in Beed district, who was released on April 15, was found dead on the footpath couple of days later, the Indian Express reported.

The Maharashtra government announced the temporary release of almost 17,000 inmates to decongest jails in view of a coronavirus outbreak. Up till Wednesday, almost 8,700 people have been released from various prisons of the state.

The basis for the temporary bail is based on two conditions - for undertrials and emergency parole for those convicted.

