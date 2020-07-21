"Punjabis, Jats Physically Strong But Less Brainy, Bengalis Are Intelligent": Tripura CM Triggers Row, Later Apologises

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stirred a massive controversy on July 20 after he said that Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less intelligent than Bengalis.

The state chief minister, addressing an event at Agartala Press Club said that every community in India is known for a certain character. "For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence," the leader said in a bizarre remark. "Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity. Whereas, Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength."

The BJP leader continued: "When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house."

Taking a dig at his comments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, posted a video of the chief minister's speech, and said that his comments are indicative of "the mindset of the BJP".

शर्मनाक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण!



भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री, त्रिपुरा,बिप्लब देव ने पंजाब के सिख भाइयों व हरियाणा के जाट समाज को अपमानित कर उनका "दिमाग़ कम" बताया



ये भाजपा की औछी मानसिकता है।



खट्टरजी व दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्प क्यों हैं?

मोदी जी और नड्डाजी कहाँ हैं?

माफ़ी माँगे, कार्यवाही करें pic.twitter.com/whI8QOyKVk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

He also questioned why Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala did not react to the scathing remarks. "Where are Modi ji and Nada ji? Apologise, take action," Surjewala tweeted.

Congress leader Somen Mitra also also slammed Deb's comments. "BJP insults Jats and Punjabis. Does PM Narendra Modi who talks of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, approve of this despicable statement of the Tripura chief minister? Are ML Khattar, Hardeep Puri, other BJP leaders ok with what Biplab Deb has said? Is this the official line of BJP?" he tweeted.

Soon after he landed in a controversy with his comments on Punjabis and Jats, the BJP leader has apologised for his remark.

The leader tweeted, "I had expressed the views some people hold about the Punjabi and Jat communities. My intention was not to hurt anyone. I am extremely proud of both the communities and have lived among them for some time in my life."

He also said, "I have several friends from both these communities. If my comments have hurt the sentiments of anyone, I seek their forgiveness. I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India."

Tripura chief minister has made headlines for several controversial remarks in the past as well.

In November, Deb had said that Mughal emperors wanted to destroy the cultural wonders of the state by "bombing them". In September, the leader claimed that people who opposed to making Hindi India's national language do not love the country.

At one point of time, the state CM had claimed that ducks help recycle water and increase oxygen levels in water bodies, besides boosting the rural economy.

