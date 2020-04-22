Include 'Transgender' As Separate Category In Job Applications: Central Govt

All central government departments were directed to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order, on April 20. The move is in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.



The ministry informed that it has been considering the matter about the inclusion of "Third Gender/any Other Category" in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government for quite some time.

"All ministries/departments of government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019," NDTV quoted a Personnel Ministry as saying.

In an order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments, the ministry said that based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on February 5, 2020, providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender for the said exam.

According to the provisions of the act, no establishment shall discriminate against transgender persons in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues. A grievance redressal mechanism in each establishment and the establishment of a National Council for Transgender Persons is also mentioned under the act.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed by Parliament on November 26, 2019. Under this Bill, a transperson is someone whose gender does not match the one assigned at birth. It prohibits discrimination against them in employment, education, housing, healthcare and other services.

The Bill allows the self-perception of gender identity. But it mandates that each person would have to be recognised as 'transgender' on the basis of a certificate of identity issued by a district magistrate.

