News

Include 'Transgender' As Separate Category In Job Applications: Central Govt

The move is in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 April 2020 11:05 AM GMT
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Include

Image credit: Vartamitra

All central government departments were directed to include "transgender" as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order, on April 20. The move is in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, notified in December last year.

The ministry informed that it has been considering the matter about the inclusion of "Third Gender/any Other Category" in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government for quite some time.

"All ministries/departments of government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019," NDTV quoted a Personnel Ministry as saying.

In an order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments, the ministry said that based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on February 5, 2020, providing for inclusion of 'Transgender' as a separate category of gender for the said exam.

According to the provisions of the act, no establishment shall discriminate against transgender persons in matters relating to employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues. A grievance redressal mechanism in each establishment and the establishment of a National Council for Transgender Persons is also mentioned under the act.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed by Parliament on November 26, 2019. Under this Bill, a transperson is someone whose gender does not match the one assigned at birth. It prohibits discrimination against them in employment, education, housing, healthcare and other services.

The Bill allows the self-perception of gender identity. But it mandates that each person would have to be recognised as 'transgender' on the basis of a certificate of identity issued by a district magistrate.

Also Read: Central Govt Urges Employees To Donate One Day's Salary To PM Cares Fund To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 7 Crore Through Special Parcel Trains Amid Lockdown

NewsIndian Railways Earns Over Rs 7 Crore Through Special Parcel Trains Amid Lockdown

Kashmiri Journalist Booked For Posts "Glorifying Terrorism", J&K Policeman Called Out For Post Against PM Modi

NewsKashmiri Journalist Booked For Posts "Glorifying Terrorism", J&K Policeman Called Out For Post Against PM Modi

The Goddesses That We Are Not: A Course Correction For Men

#UnlearnSocialBehaviourThe Goddesses That We Are Not: A Course Correction For Men

Tablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Blood Plasma

NewsTablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Blood Plasma

Meet The Trans Activist Who Is Feeding Daily Wage Workers And Needy Amid Lockdown

ExclusiveMeet The Trans Activist Who Is Feeding Daily Wage Workers And Needy Amid Lockdown

Include

NewsInclude 'Transgender' As Separate Category In Job Applications: Central Govt