"CISF Officer Asked Me If I Was Indian As I Don't Speak Hindi": DMK MP Kanimozhi

Reacting to her tweet, the official twitter handle of CISF asked the MP to share details of the incident and promised an enquiry into the matter.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   10 Aug 2020 4:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-10T12:18:39+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
"CISF Officer Asked Me If I Was Indian As I Don

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on August 10 said that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official asked if "she was an Indian" because she was unable to speak in Hindi. The MP then asked if "being Indian was equal to knowing Hindi?"

The incident occurred at Chennai airport where the Thoothukkodi MP arrived to board a flight to Delhi.

Reacting to her tweet, the official twitter handle of CISF asked the MP to share details of the incident and promised an enquiry into the matter.

Speaking to India Today TV, Kanimozi said that a CISF personnel gave her some instructions in Hindi. The MP then asked the official to speak in English. At this point, the official questioned her nationality, the DMK leader alleged.

"I told her that I am going to complain about it," the DMK MP said.

"When I landed, the officers said this should not have happened...This attitude is dividing the country," Kanimozi said.

This Chennai airport incident reignited the "imposition of Hindi" debate with many including Karthi P Chidambaram questioning the CISF over the matter.

