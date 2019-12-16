‘Will Hear Plea, But Let Rioting Stop First’, Says Supreme Court
December 16th, 2019 / 6:19 PM
The Supreme Court (SC) asserted that “rioting must stop” before it starts hearing the case related to violence against Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh urged the SC to take suo motu cognisance of the police brutalities on the students, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “It’s a very serious human rights violation all over the country,” said Jaisingh, according to ANI.
CJI Bobde responded, “We will take cognisance of the matter but not like this. We are not going to be bullied like this. What is this? Public property is being destroyed.”
“Just because they happen to be students, it doesn’t mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop,” the Chief Justice insisted.
On Sunday, the police cracked down on students when violence ensued after the Jamia students march against CAA. The police clashed with over 1000 students, and almost 50 vehicles were set aflame.
In JMI, the police entered the campus without permission and thrashed the students. Almost 200 JMI students were injured in the clashes.
Whereas, in Aligarh Muslim University, students in solidarity with the JMI students, clashed with the police outside Sir Syed gate. Around 60 students were injured. “The police entered the campus, and lathi-charged the students and broke their vehicles. They entered Sir Syed Hall (North) and Morisson Hall and beat up the students,” said an unidentified student, to Scroll.
