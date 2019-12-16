News

“We Used Maximum Restraint, Minimum Force” Delhi Police On Jamia Violence

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 16th, 2019 / 6:02 PM

Image Credits: ANI

The Delhi Police on December 16, Monday, alleged that they used “maximum restraint, minimum force” while tackling the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University the previous day during demonstrations against an amended citizenship law, PTI reported. 

Earlier, the police have been accused of using excessive force and assaulting students who were protesting peacefully.

They said that one section of protesters turned violent and started pelting stones at the police and the houses. The protesters also damaged and set the vehicles and buses on fire. 

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said, “The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation and we have ample forces to control the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements and take stringent action against them,” to ANI 

Randhawa also said that the police were forced to resort to baton charge and opening tear gas because the mob turned violent. He further said that the police suspected that outsiders were involved in the violence who were not from JMI.

The protesters had said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze and also vandalized the fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen. Six policemen were also injured in the course. A photographer was also injured during the confrontation between the police and the protesters.

A police official said, “Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital. There is so much mob accumulation in the area that we have failed to reach the spot, and the traffic jam has also added to the problem,” to IANS. 

The police also detained protesters outside JMI gate number one and claimed that the situation is under control. 

Also Read: No Call For Protest From Students, Outsiders Clashed With Police And Entered Campus: VC Of Jamia University

Contributors

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Prashasti Awasthi

