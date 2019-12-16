“We Used Maximum Restraint, Minimum Force” Delhi Police On Jamia Violence
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
December 16th, 2019 / 6:02 PM
Image Credits: ANI
The Delhi Police on December 16, Monday, alleged that they used “maximum restraint, minimum force” while tackling the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University the previous day during demonstrations against an amended citizenship law, PTI reported.
Earlier, the police have been accused of using excessive force and assaulting students who were protesting peacefully.
They said that one section of protesters turned violent and started pelting stones at the police and the houses. The protesters also damaged and set the vehicles and buses on fire.
Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. One fire tender was rushed to the spot. Two firemen also injured. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/j6vH9tG8O4
— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said, “The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation and we have ample forces to control the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements and take stringent action against them,” to ANI
Delhi: A police personnel received injuries during the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. pic.twitter.com/L0vRxuEUCR
— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019
Randhawa also said that the police were forced to resort to baton charge and opening tear gas because the mob turned violent. He further said that the police suspected that outsiders were involved in the violence who were not from JMI.
The protesters had said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze and also vandalized the fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen. Six policemen were also injured in the course. A photographer was also injured during the confrontation between the police and the protesters.
#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. One fire tender was rushed to the spot. Two firemen also injured.(ANI)#DelhiBurns | #DelhiFire | #DelhiPolice | #DelhiProtests
(Source: ABP News) pic.twitter.com/aQY2iqAky3
— 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 (@RealGurkanwal) December 15, 2019
A police official said, “Our vehicle was damaged and two firemen were injured. They are in hospital. There is so much mob accumulation in the area that we have failed to reach the spot, and the traffic jam has also added to the problem,” to IANS.
The police also detained protesters outside JMI gate number one and claimed that the situation is under control.
