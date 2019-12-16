News

No Call For Protest From Students, Outsiders Clashed With Police And Entered Campus: VC Of Jamia University

Delhi

December 16th, 2019

The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Nazma Akhtar on 15 December said that there was no call for protest by the University students. She also said that the police action against the students took place because the protestors from the outside entered the campus. 

Nazma Akhtar said, “According to the information that I received, a call had been given by members of surrounding colonies nearby Jamia to march towards Juliena, who carried out the protests. They clashed with the police and got inside the campus by breaking gate of the university and they entered our hostel and our library,” to ANI

She also claimed that the students were sitting in the library and were joined by the protestors from the outside. When the police entered the library, they were not able to differentiate between the students and the protestors and the students got injured in the course. 

“Our guards and some staff members have been injured in the action and the commotion. There has been damage to university property as well with several window panes being broken amongst others. However, our primary concern is students, and the university is taking care of their treatment,” she added. 

JMI’s administration clearly stated that there was no anti-CAA protest held on campus. Ahmad Azeem, Jamia Millia Islamia Public Relations Officer (PRO) said, “Demonstration was not held in University campus nor was it the protest of Jamia. A large number of locals participated in it. We held talks with students, now they are protesting peacefully.” 

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that a section of the mob turned violent and started throwing stones at the police. They also damaged the buses and vehicles and set Delhi Transport Corporation buses on fire near Bharat Nagar. This compelled the police to resort to baton charge and to fire tear gas shells. 

 “The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not to pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation and we have ample forces to control the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements and take stringent action against them,” Randhawa told ANI.

Also Read: ‘Police Barged Inside Campus, Fired Tear Gas’: Jamia University Students Narrate Horrifying Tale

Contributors

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Debarghya Sil

