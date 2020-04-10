Hyderabad: Two Manipuri Students Denied Entry Into Supermarket For Being 'Foreigners'

Amid the nationwide lockdown, two Manipuri students in Hyderabad were denied entry into a supermarket. The students were apparently not allowed to enter the store because they looked like "foreigners", despite showing their Aadhaar cards.

Following the incident, which took place at the Star Supermarket in Vanasthalipuram area, which falls under Rachakonda Police limits, two private security guards and the store manager were taken into custody.



In a video that was posted on Twitter, the guards can be seen stopping two men at the entrance of the store, and asking them not to 'argue' and talk to the manager instead.

"What surprises me is that the other bystanders did nothing to help them out. This is appalling by any standards. Racism still has a place in our society even in the midst of this pandemic. Sadly, we are fighting two pandemics (#COVID-19 and Racism)," tweeted Jonah, a friend of the two men.

Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian.



Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty handed. (1/3) #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/QsLC5F1Wd7 — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

Union Minister Kiran Rijju responded to the tweet, asking for more details.



A case has been lodged against the two security guards and the manager under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 153A (offence of promoting disharmony) and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), News18 reported. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

"Two students aged about 24/25 filed a complaint today. They alleged racism saying they were denied entry into supermarket. The security told them that they had orders from the manager to not allow any foreigners inside. These students showed their Aadhaar card and tried talking to the security," Inspector Venkatiah said.

Asking for strict action against the supermarket's management, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, "This is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Racism in any form should be dealt with sternly. Request the Telangana DGP to instruct all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take up these issues seriously with retail association & send out a clear message."

This is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Racism in any form should be dealt with sternly



Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to instruct all Police Commissioners & Superintendents of Police to take up these issues seriously with retail association & send out a clear message https://t.co/A5WGxEyqbZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 9, 2020

