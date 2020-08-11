J&K Bureaucrat-Turned-Politician Shah Faesal Quits Politics, Resigns From Party He Founded

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal quit politics on August 10, resigning from the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, the party he created last year after quitting the civil services.

"Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organization," a statement released by the party read.

"Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses," the statement read.

The party said it would appoint current Vice President Feroze Peerzada as the interim chief till formal elections can be held for the post of party president.

Shah Faesal, 37, who topped the 2010 civil services exam and was serving the state government, had quit his job in January 2019. He took the decision to protest against the "unabated killings" in Kashmir and the "marginalization of Indian Muslims".



Faesal has been of the most vocal critics of the Centre's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and was taken into custody last year along with hundreds of other politicians.

In February, Faesal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and released only last month.

Faesal had formed the JKPM on March 21 last year, as a platform for young people and aimed at including seasoned political leaders with an unblemished record.

Also Read: Telangana: Domestic Abuse Case Prompts IPS Officer To Set Up 'Mobile Safety' Vehicle To Help Victims Amid Lockdown