CAA Unrest: “She Was Kicked In The Belly, Brutalised,” Says Arrested Congress Leader Sadaf Jafar’s Sister

Sumanti Sen | Sanika Athavale Uttar Pradesh

December 24th, 2019 / 6:06 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credits: Sadaf Jafar/ Twitter, India TV News

Social activists and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, 36, was detained by police during a protest in Lucknow on December 19 while she was live on Facebook.

Her family claimed that she was brutally beaten up by police and kicked in the belly, which lead to internal bleeding. Police arrested Sadaf as she was shooting videos during the clashes. Sadaf also condemned the police for not stopping the destruction and vandalism.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Sadaf’s sister Naheed Varma said: “We were all at the protest and lost sight of Sadaf as police resorted to violence. It was only after hours that we got to know that she had been arrested. She was booked under 14 false charges which include ‘sabotage,’ ‘attempt to murder,’ and ‘possession of explosives.’”

Naheed also alleged that Sadaf was not only manhandled by male policemen but also subjected to extreme brutality. “I was horrified when I visited her in jail, she looked visibly in a lot of pain. Sadaf was on her menstruation cycle too, which we suspect started only after she was beaten and kicked in the belly,” she added.

My sister Sadaf has been arrested yesterday from Parivartan Chowk. Totally uncalled for and cowardly action of the…

Naheed Varma ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 20, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief has also said that Sadaf is framed under false charges and was manhandled and beaten up by male cops.

In one of the videos, Sadaf shot she can be seen approaching people who set a bus on fire, while she is heard condemning the violence.

 

Naheed condemned the arrest of multiple people who took part in the anti-CAA protests.

“I am upset and angry because our voices are being suppressed. Our right to revolt is being snatched away. What kind of governance is this, where people are brutalised and silenced?” Naheed asked.

Deepak Kabir who I pleaded to find where my sister was , got detained by SHO Khushwaha of Hazratganj police station. He…

Naheed Varma ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶನಿವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 21, 2019

“Our lawyer has helped us a lot and we expect Sadaf to get bail soon. But this revolution is not just about us, it is about the lakhs of people who have taken to the streets to express their dissent again the CAA. We will fight till we win,” she said.

