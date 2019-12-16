[Watch] In A School Run By RSS, Students Made To Recreate Demolition Of Babri Masjid In A Play
The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka
December 16th, 2019 / 4:40 PM
Image Credit: The News Minute
In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Dakshina Kannada district, Kalladka, hundreds of students went on a wild rampage and tore down a poster of Babri masjid while hailing Lord Rama. The school is owned by an RSS functionary.
Students can be seen sporting white shirts, white pants, and others in saffron dhotis. They ran towards a huge Babri masjid poster, ripped it apart, stomped on it, while, waving saffron flags.
Karnataka school run by RSS man makes kids ‘demolish’ Babri Masjid in a play
The Chief Guests for the event were Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several Ministers from Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/hVdqxvfdvI
— Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) December 16, 2019
The disturbing event took place in the presence of prominent ministers and leaders including the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several Ministers from Karnataka including H Nagesh and Sashikala Jolle.
The students were a part of the play which was based on Ayodhya incident. Following the narrator on a loudspeaker, as the speaker hailed Bolo Shri Ramchandra ki, Jai! The poster of Babri masjid was brought down by the students.
The school is owned by RSS leader and the organisation’s south-central region executive committee member, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat. Prabhakar Bhat is a powerful RSS leader in the coastal belt of Karnataka.
When asked why a school owned by him enacted a communally-charged play, which goes against the Supreme Court’s observations on Babri Masjid demolition, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat told The News Minute that he does not agree with the Supreme Court.
“Even though the Supreme Court has said that what happened in Babri was wrong, we have questioned that part of the judgment itself. We cannot accept everything that is said in the judgment. I don’t agree with it,” Kalladka Bhat said.
Kalladka Bhat even said that he felt nothing was wrong in showcasing a play on what he believes is a historical event.
“It is not a mosque. It is just a building. It is a historical event that we are depicting. We have depicted Jallianwala Bagh as well. Did anyone highlight that?” Kalladka Bhat said.
“Who are Babur’s children? We are not against Muslims. We are against terrorists. The play was done to show historical events and what is the problem with it? Our temple was destroyed and then the structure was built. We have said the Babri structure. It was not a masjid,” Bhat added.
Contributors
Written by : Prashasti Awasthi
Edited by : Shweta Kothari