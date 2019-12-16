News

[Watch] In A School Run By RSS, Students Made To Recreate Demolition Of Babri Masjid In A Play

The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka

December 16th, 2019 / 4:40 PM

RSS School Students Babri Masjid Demolition

Image Credit: The News Minute

In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Dakshina Kannada district, Kalladka, hundreds of students went on a wild rampage and tore down a poster of Babri masjid while hailing Lord Rama. The school is owned by an RSS functionary.

Students can be seen sporting white shirts, white pants, and others in saffron dhotis. They ran towards a huge Babri masjid poster, ripped it apart, stomped on it, while, waving saffron flags. 

The disturbing event took place in the presence of prominent ministers and leaders including the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda; Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi; and several Ministers from Karnataka including H Nagesh and Sashikala Jolle.

The students were a part of the play which was based on Ayodhya incident. Following the narrator on a loudspeaker, as the speaker hailed Bolo Shri Ramchandra ki, Jai! The poster of Babri masjid was brought down by the students.

The school is owned by RSS leader and the organisation’s south-central region executive committee member, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat. Prabhakar Bhat is a powerful RSS leader in the coastal belt of Karnataka.

When asked why a school owned by him enacted a communally-charged play, which goes against the Supreme Court’s observations on Babri Masjid demolition, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat told The News Minute that he does not agree with the Supreme Court.

“Even though the Supreme Court has said that what happened in Babri was wrong, we have questioned that part of the judgment itself. We cannot accept everything that is said in the judgment. I don’t agree with it,” Kalladka Bhat said.

Kalladka Bhat even said that he felt nothing was wrong in showcasing a play on what he believes is a historical event.

“It is not a mosque. It is just a building. It is a historical event that we are depicting. We have depicted Jallianwala Bagh as well. Did anyone highlight that?” Kalladka Bhat said. 

“Who are Babur’s children? We are not against Muslims. We are against terrorists. The play was done to show historical events and what is the problem with it? Our temple was destroyed and then the structure was built. We have said the Babri structure. It was not a masjid,” Bhat added.  

Also Read: As India Burns, Students Unite Across The Country In Support Of Jamia, AMU Students

Contributors

Written by : Prashasti Awasthi

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES
In A School Run By RSS, Students Made To Recreate Demolition Of Babri Masjid In A Play"]
In A School Run By RSS, Students Made To Recreate Demolition Of Babri Masjid In A Play"]

Related Stories

Fact Check: Photos From West Bengal & Karnataka Are Being Shared As Image Of Babri Masjid

Fact Check: Old Photo Of Students’ Protest Against RSS Goes Viral As New

Babri Masjid, British Coloniser, Divide And Rule, Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Supreme Court, Ram Janmabhoomi

TLI Explains: Babri Masjid History; Are British Colonizers Responsible For Today’s Divide?

IRCTC Run ‘Private’ Tejas Express’ That Flaunts Aeroplane-Like Facilities, To Run From October 4

Dalits Ravidas Protests Delhi

Thousands Of Dalits Hit The Streets Of Delhi Protesting Against The Demolition Of Ravidas Temple

NaMo TV EC

BJP Finally Admits ‘Namo TV’ Is Run By Its IT Cell; Namo TV To Run As Of Now

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.