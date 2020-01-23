Kerala RSS Worker Arrested From Coimbatore For Hurling Steel Bomb Near Police Picket

A Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) worker, has been arrested for throwing a bomb at the police post in Ponniam village near, Thalassery, Kerala.

Prabesh K, of Palaparambath House in Kodakkalam, was arrested from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, by Kathirur Sub Inspector of Police M Nijeesh, The News Minute reported.



The RSS worker pelted a steel bomb that exploded at Nayanar Road, at 1 am. on January 16 and fled the state soon. He was identified later from the CCTV footage.

The police said that the accused has admitted to throwing the bomb near the Kathirur Manoj Seva Kendram - which is the RSS office on Nayanar Road. Police had established a police picket near the RSS office a few months back.

The terror-accused told the police that his real aim was to hit the Seva Kendram and not the police post. It was a deliberate attempt to create conflict there, the accused said in a statement to the police.

The police officer said, "The attack must have been because of either of two reasons. One, he had an issue with the police earlier and wanted to attack the police picket post to scare them. The second reason could be that he wanted to create a political conflict by throwing a bomb at the RSS office and making it seem like an attack by the CPI(M). He was drunk too. We took the case after the complaint by the police."

The accused already has 10 police cases registered against him. Kannur is a politically sensitive area in Kerala where clashes between ideologically different political parties are common.

