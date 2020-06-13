News

Pune: Railway Protection Force Launches Captain Arjun Robot To Screen Passengers While Boarding Trains

The robot is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera), and one Dome Camera.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   13 Jun 2020 6:50 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Pune: Railway Protection Force Launches Captain Arjun Robot To Screen Passengers While Boarding Trains

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

The Central Railways said that on Friday, June 12, Railway Protection Force, Pune, launched ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'', a robot to screen passengers while they board trains.

Robotic ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'' (Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice) was launched in an attempt to Robotic ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'' (Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice), and to keep a watch on anti-social elements, NDTV reported.

On the occasion of the robot's online launch, Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager appreciated the innovation by the Railway Protection Force and said: "The Robotic Captain Arjun will protect the passengers and the staff from any possible infection and also its surveillance will provide enhanced security".

The robot is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera), and one Dome Camera.

The cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity. There is an inbuilt siren, motion-activated spotlight H-264 Processor.

In case of a network failure, there is in-built internal storage for recording. With in-built internal storage for recording, Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel. It sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999 in case the temperature is higher than the reference range.

The robot speaks in the local language and has adopted a two-way communication model, voice, and video. It is also equipped with speakers to spread awareness messages on coronavirus.

Captain Arjun can move, has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser. It has rugged wheels that can support all types of surfaces.

Captain Arjun also has a floor sanitization facility with good battery backup.

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis Could Push Millions Of Children Into Child Labour: United Nations

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian