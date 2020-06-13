Pune: Railway Protection Force Launches Captain Arjun Robot To Screen Passengers While Boarding Trains

The Central Railways said that on Friday, June 12, Railway Protection Force, Pune, launched ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'', a robot to screen passengers while they board trains.

Robotic ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'' (Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice) was launched in an attempt to Robotic ''CAPTAIN ARJUN'' (Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice), and to keep a watch on anti-social elements, NDTV reported.

On the occasion of the robot's online launch, Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager appreciated the innovation by the Railway Protection Force and said: "The Robotic Captain Arjun will protect the passengers and the staff from any possible infection and also its surveillance will provide enhanced security".

The robot is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera), and one Dome Camera.

Railway Protection Force, Pune yesterday launched Robotic Captain Arjun to intensify the screening & surveillance. This robot was launched to screen passengers while they board trains and keep a watch on anti-social elements: Central Railway #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OUzh9kQ8Tn — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

The cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity. There is an inbuilt siren, motion-activated spotlight H-264 Processor.



In case of a network failure, there is in-built internal storage for recording. With in-built internal storage for recording, Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel. It sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999 in case the temperature is higher than the reference range.

The robot speaks in the local language and has adopted a two-way communication model, voice, and video. It is also equipped with speakers to spread awareness messages on coronavirus.

Captain Arjun can move, has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser. It has rugged wheels that can support all types of surfaces.

Captain Arjun also has a floor sanitization facility with good battery backup.

