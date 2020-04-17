News

COVID-19: 180 Lockdown Violators Made To Sit On Road For 4 Hours By Pune Police

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 17 April 2020 12:44 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-17T19:03:10+05:30
Image Credit: ANI

Police said that the people were made to sit to make them realise the gravity of the situation and the risk they pose.

The Pune Police made as many as 180 people sit on road for over four hours in Swargate area in Pune on Thursday, April 16, for violating the ongoing lockdown.

"A total of 180 people have been made to sit on the road at Swargate area in Pune for over four hours for defying the lockdown norms which were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus," Shabbir Sayyed, police inspector (Crime) Swargate police station, told ANI.

He added that the people were made to sit to make them realise the gravity of the situation and the risk they pose.

"Though there has a continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Pune, these people are being irresponsible," Sayyed said.

The police officer further said that around 50 cases have been registered under IPC Section 188 till now and the vehicles of the violators have also been ceased.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with at least 3,205 cases of COVID-19 reported as of April 17. Of this, 300 people have recovered and 194 have died.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala Man Carries Ailing Father On Shoulder After Police Stop Vehicle

