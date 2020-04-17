COVID-19: 180 Lockdown Violators Made To Sit On Road For 4 Hours By Pune Police

The Pune Police made as many as 180 people sit on road for over four hours in Swargate area in Pune on Thursday, April 16, for violating the ongoing lockdown.

"A total of 180 people have been made to sit on the road at Swargate area in Pune for over four hours for defying the lockdown norms which were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus," Shabbir Sayyed, police inspector (Crime) Swargate police station, told ANI. He added that the people were made to sit to make them realise the gravity of the situation and the risk they pose.

Maharashtra: Around 200 people were made to sit on the road at Swargate area in Pune for over 4 hours for defying #coronaviruslockdown norms, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Z4Vt1tHgyk — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020