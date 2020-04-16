Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala Man Carries Ailing Father On Shoulder After Police Stop Vehicle

A man in Kerala's Punalur carried his ailing father on his shoulder for nearly one-kilometre after the police allegedly stopped the autorickshaw he was driving, citing the ongoing lockdown. He was taking his father back home after being discharged from the hospital after treatment.

A video that has gone viral shows the man struggling to carry his father on his shoulder, while a woman carrying the hospital documents and other items, is running along with him.

#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO

The 65-year-old man was released from the Punalur Taluk Hospital and his son was taking him home when he was stopped by the police. The man alleged that the police stopped his autorickshaw about a kilometre away from his home, despite producing hospital documents.



According to News18, the Kollam Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hari Sankar has ordered a probe by a senior officer into the incident. The police said that the family did not possess the necessary documents required for travel amid the lockdown.

After the video went viral on social media, the state human rights commission registered a case and has asked the district police chief to submit a report.