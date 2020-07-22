Supreme Court Seeks Response From Prashant Bhushan, Twitter Ready To Disable His Derogatory Tweets

The Supreme Court on July 22 issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets critical of the top court on Twitter on June 27 and June 29.

"When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs," Bhushan tweeted last month.

The top court directed that Twitter INC be made a party, instead of Twitter India, to the contempt proceedings it has initiated suo motu and asked for a response from the US-based firm in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was informed by Twitter's counsel that if the top court directs, then they would disable the contentious tweets of Bhushan.

The bench has posted the case for hearing on August 5.

The apex court will also take up on July 24 another contempt matter against Bhushan and former Editor-In-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal.

The 2009 matter related to the statement by Bhushan against former Chief Justices and the then Chief Justice of India S H Kapadia in an interview to Tehelka magazine.

