Uttar Pradesh: Police Officer Who Masturbated In Front Of Woman Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant. Fed up with the officer's disgusting behaviour over days, the women recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

The accused, Bhishma Pal Singh is a Station House Officer (SHO) at Bhatni Police Station and repeatedly doing obscene actions in the office.

The video of the incident caused angered the locals in the area who called for action against the officer. In response, Superintendent of Police Deoria has said that an FIR has been registered against the officer and he has been suspended.

The woman has alleged that Singh was touching himself inappropriately in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint. According to India Today report, this is not the first case of SHO misbehaving with the complainant in the office.

The woman was frequently going to the police station to file a complaint about a land dispute.

She overlooked Singh's behaviour a few times, but this time she was accompanied by her family members to the station and decided to take Singh to the task and shot the video from a hidden camera. The officer was seen misbehaving even in the presence of the family.

"I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our land dispute case. But then a woman relative said that she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him," the woman informed the media.

Bhishma Pal Singh has also been suspended earlier from Salempur Kotwali police station, right after two days of his transfer in the area.

