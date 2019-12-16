‘Those Indulged In Arson Can Be Recognised By Their Clothes’: PM Modi On Citizenship Act Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked controversy on an election rally as he said without elaborating, “people who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV… They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.”

He blamed Congress party for fueling violence across the country and said that the decision made on the Citizenship Act is “1000% correct”.

After Modi’s sharp comments on the protests that erupted after both the houses passed the contentious Citizenship Bill, his statement took by various media platforms with respect to Delhi Police.

“The country is watching; people’s faith has been cemented in Modi after the Bill was cleared by Parliament. Their (Opposition) actions reflect that the decision to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is 1000 per cent correct,” the Prime Minister said.

He blamed Congress for fuelling the hatred against the BJP government overseas after a large number of people gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the amended Act and branded it as Modi government’s failures.

“You will be surprised at the events that had unfolded near the Indian High Commission in London after the verdict was announced on Ram Janmabhoomi and the abrogation of Article 370. People from Pakistan, those settled in London, had stag ..demonstrations outside our embassy,” he said.

“Did any Indian stage demonstration near the Embassy? If there is any issue, a person goes to the Embassy, meets the officials, who then send the documents to the central government,” PM explained.

He also alleged that the alleged smear campaign against the BJP will tarnish the country’s image. He claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without paying any attention to the problems faced by the common people.

“These great tribal martyrs rose above their interests to serve the society and the country,” Modi said, adding that the BJP has derived its culture from them.

He thanked Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for encouraging MPs to use local languages, including Santhali, in Parliament, while also ensuring their English and Hindi translations were available on headphones.

