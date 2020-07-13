In a major faux pas, the Karnataka government released personal data of people in home quarantine online in the public domain for hours on Sunday, before taking it down in the evening.

It listed thousands of people across 30 districts of the state, who are home quarantined. The data visible on 'Parihara' website could be downloaded and included citizens' full names, address, mobile numbers, and date of completion of the quarantine.

However, the State Health Department called it a 'technical glitch'. A government official informed The Indian Express that the department was unaware of the release of data online until some people notified them.

"Action was taken immediately to put the information behind a login. Privacy concerns of home quarantined people are important," the official as quoted.

The website now requires credentials to avail the information, which is restricted to the officials appointed by the government to enforce the quarantine. Citizens condemned the government for the negligence and stated it as a clear violation of Right To Privacy.

Among those who alerted the government was tech activist, Anivar Aravind. Speaking to the media, Aravind said such incidents have happened earlier repeatedly. "It indicates the 'pathetic handling' of the sensitive data by the Karnataka government," Aravind added.

Considering the fact that the state is known for having one of the best IT infrastructures in the country, preserving the private details of citizens seems to be a last priority of the government, he added.

Aravind also apprised the government about various mini-startups that were building location search tools using the published data, resulting in the social exclusion of quarantined people.

This is the second such incident that has happened in Karnataka. Around March 27, The Twitter handle of the State Health Department released a link to excel sheet containing district-wise details of those under home quarantine, from their arrival date, travel history to the due date of their home quarantine.

Netizens were outraged over the government's handling of private information and said that it might lead to increased discrimination in the neighbourhood.

