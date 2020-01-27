Hindu Temple Vandalised, Scriptures Desecrated In Pakistan Once Again
Miscreants vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh on Sunday, January 26. The attackers entered the Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Chachro, Tharparkar, and desecrated holy scriptures and idol. The mob also blackened the face of the goddess' idol.
The attack comes just weeks after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab. The recent incident has led to widespread criticism of the Pakistan government on social media. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa took to Twitter on Sunday, to question the continued silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attacks on minorities in Pakistan.
"You(Imran Khan) always tweet about India's minorities. Yet, why are you silent on the atrocities against Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan?" Sirsa said in Hindi in the tweet. He tweeted the images of the vandalism on Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple and also alleged that forced conversions were taking place on a daily basis in Pakistan.
On January 3, a Muslim mob had pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan over the alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her residence in Nankana Sahib. After the attack a video had emerged on social media, triggering protests by the Sikh community in India. The main accused, Imran Chishti, who led the mob at the Gurdwara, was later arrested.Also Read: Main Accused In Nankana Sahib Vandalism Arrested In Pakistan, Charged Under Anti-Terrorism, Blasphemy Laws