Hindu Temple Vandalised, Scriptures Desecrated In Pakistan Once Again

Miscreants vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh on Sunday, January 26. The attackers entered the Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Chachro, Tharparkar, and desecrated holy scriptures and idol. The mob also blackened the face of the goddess' idol.

The attack comes just weeks after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab. The recent incident has led to widespread criticism of the Pakistan government on social media. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa took to Twitter on Sunday, to question the continued silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attacks on minorities in Pakistan.