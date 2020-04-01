News

Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 54 Lakh To Feed Stray Animals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 1 April 2020 10:46 AM GMT
Image Credit: Eenadu

While the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will get Rs 20,000 daily for feeding the animals, the urban local bodies of Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur will get Rs 10,000 per day.

As stray animals struggle to find food during the ongoing longdown due to coronavirus, the government has sanctioned Rs 54 lakh to feed them in various cities and towns across the entire state.

A letter sent by the housing and urban development department to commissioners of several municipal corporations and executive officers of municipalities in the state stated that thousands of stray animals are finding it difficult to live due to lack of food, as eateries and hostels are closed amid nationwide lockdown.

"The state government has approved Rs 54 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to five municipal corporations and 48 municipalities for feeding the stray animals during the lockdown period," Deccan Herald quoted the letter as saying.

While the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will get Rs 20,000 per day for feeding the animals, the urban local bodies of Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur will get Rs 10,000 daily. The municipalities will be granted Rs 5,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office also tweeted, "Appriciate @speak_animals for coming forward to feed the hungry animals who are without food due to #21DaysLockDown. Such compassionate gesture during the hour of crisis helps in mitigating the suffering of these voiceless".

