COVID-19: Odisha Govt Launches Online Admission Portal For Differently Abled Students

The Odisha government on Tuesday, July 14, launched an online portal to ease the admission process for differently-abled students amid the coronavirus pandemic

While the state government has been battling several challenges in providing uninterrupted and quality education, this move would ensure support and safety to the differently-abled students.

Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability Minister Ashok Chandra Panda stated that the online portal is a part of their department's website.

The Naveen Patnaik-led government has reportedly directed 103 special schools across the state to implement the online admission system for the enrollment of students for the academic session 2020-21.

The minister further said that the new initiative was implemented keeping in view the safety and interest of differently-abled students during this ongoing pandemic.

"With the help of the online admission system, both parents and students can maintain social distancing norms. A decision regarding how the schooling will be done is yet to be taken," said Ashok Panda, reported Odisha Bytes.

According to Times Now, the state government had decided to start online classes for colleges and universities from Monday, July 13.

The Director of Higher Secondary Education had asked the principals of the higher secondary schools in the state to prepare the online content for students and begin conducting the classes digitally.

