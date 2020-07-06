Odisha: 100 Test Positive For COVID-19 In Cuttack Cancer Hospital, Investigation Ordered

After about a 100 patients, attendants and healthcare workers at a cancer hospital in Odisha's Cuttack tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, an investigation was ordered on July 5, officials informed.



According to an India Today report, after the cases were reported, the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Research Centre has now been sealed for sanitisation.

Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini informed that the situation was being looked into and that appropriate action will be taken if any lapses were found.

Cancer patients who were getting treated at the hospital have alleged negligence by the authorities.

"It is for the negligent and casual approach of the cancer hospital authorities that the virus from one patient infected the entire hospital," a patient was quoted as saying.

According to the Police, some patients who tested positive created a commotion while they were being shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 4.

Forces immediately reached the site from Mangalabag, Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhileswar Singh said and added that the situation was brought under control.

He further said that the Police then led the vehicle carrying the patients to the COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

As of July 6, Bhubaneswar has so far reported 190 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 144 have been detected in the last three days. According to officials, a majority of them were from the cancer hospital.

The Civic authorities have declared a complete shutdown of the municipal area till July 8. Sources have informed that the shutdown could be further extended if the situation did not improve.

Also Read: Assam: Officials Seal Three Villages Over Fear Of Infection After 10,000 People Attend Preacher's Funeral