‘No Country For Hindus’: Nitin Gadkari On Citizenship Amendment Act

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 20th, 2019 / 5:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Image Credits: The Times Of India

Amid widespread nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that CAA is a necessity as there is no exclusive country for the Hindus.

Further justifying his statement, Gadkari said, “There is no country in the world for the Hindus. Earlier Nepal was one Hindu nation, but now there is not a single Hindu nation…so where will the Hindus, Sikhs go? For Muslims, there are several Muslim nations where they can get citizenship…opposition is trying to mislead the people.”

Speaking at a media event, Gadkari said that the government is not against any Indian Muslim citizens. Hitting out at the opposition party, Gadkari said, “Some political parties are creating fear among minorities. I assure you that our government is against discrimination politics.”

As per the Citizenship Amendment Act, members of Hindu, Sikh Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian religious communities coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will now be eligible for citizenship.

The main bone of contention about the Act is that it will not grant citizenship to the Muslim minorities coming from these countries. Protesters and most of the opposition leaders say that the Act is against the secular thread of the country.

Several petitions challenging the Act has been filed in the Supreme Court. Those filled the petitions are senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Asom Gana Parishad and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

