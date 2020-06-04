Maharashtra: Police, NGOs Help Sex Workers From Bhiwandi Reach Home Amid Lockdown

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, NGOs and the police came together to help 12 sex workers in red light areas of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra to reach their home in Jharkhand. Last week, two Shramik Special trains from Kalyan ferried the 12 women to Jharkhand, reported The Indian Express.

"We were unable to leave our homes and register with the police to board the trains. We earn enough only to be able to feed ourselves from one day to the next. After the lockdown, work came to a complete stop. There were no clients and we were also scared… what if someone whom we meet was infected?" one of the women told the media.

The 28-year-old woman added that while they were given ration, they had no money to buy gas cylinders to cook.

"Once the lockdown was imposed, we knew we had to reach out to transgender persons, who had lost their livelihood and also those who have HIV, who would need assistance for their treatment. Through them, we also realised many sex workers were also stuck in Bhiwandi and needed ration. Subsequently, when the lockdown was extended, they wanted to go home," Dr Yoga Nambiar, founder-director of Global Rights Foundation said.

With the help of Nambiar and Pune-based NGO Mashal, the 12 women were able to board a train. Nambiar added that the women had to be rescued from brothel owner in coordination with the police.

"It was one of the happiest days of my life when I finally reached home on Thursday," the 28-year-old said.



According to organisations working for sex workers, the women have been facing several issues since the lockdown came into effect. Reportedly, some brothel owners in Grant Road had allegedly asked sex workers to vacate their rooms. Many do not have homes to return to or believe that returning is not an option as they will be devoid of a source of income.

"They say that even when the lockdown ends, there will be an impact on their work since the fear of the pandemic will continue. They are making inquiries regarding working in packaging units or are asking us to look for similar options," Seema Sayyed, manager of Aastha Parivaar, said.