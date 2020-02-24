News

Menstruating Women In Delhi Cook Food For 300 Attendees, Smash Patriarchy In The Face

Navya Singh
Published : 24 Feb 2020 12:08 PM GMT
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

The NGO aimed at normalising what is considered impure and can potentially destroy the "dharma" of husbands, as claimed by Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji.

To put an end to all the stigma surrounding menstruation, a Delhi-based NGO named 'Sachhi Saheli' organized a 'Period Feast' or 'Mahavari Mahabhoj' on February 23 where 28 menstruating women cooked and served food to over 300 attendees, The Times Of India reported.

The people who attended the feast also signed a pledge to stand in support and dispel the myth that women are impious during menstruation.

The event focused on preserving women's menstrual dignity and protest against the negativity spread by Swami Krushnaswarup and several other leaders. The women wore aprons that read, "I am a proud menstruating woman."

Several women organized street plays to dismiss all the superstitions and myths associated with periods.

Sachhi Saheli vows to continue raising its voice against misconceptions and break the silence on menstruation.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, also attended the event. He said, "In today's scientific day and age, there is nothing pure or impure about menstruation, it is a natural biological process that should be taken as it is."

Noted feminist activist Kamla Bhasin also attended the event. She said, "I condemn the actions and thoughts of people who curse and stigmatize the same blood that gave them life! This Period Feast is a bold and appropriate retort for the misogynistic comments of swamis."

A few days ago, 68 students of Shri Sahjanand Girls' Institute (SSGI) in Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their underwear to prove that they were not menstruating and a video of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who belongs to the same sect that owns the SSGI college, resurfaced in which he claimed, "A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as a 'kutri' (bitch)."

Also Read: "If Menstruating Women Cook, They Will Be Born As Kutri (Bitch) In Next Life": Bhuj Sect's Swami In Old Video

