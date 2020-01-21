News

Tasneem Banu Becomes Mysuru's First Muslim Woman Mayor

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 21 Jan 2020 6:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-22T09:42:19+05:30
Tasneem Banu Becomes Mysuru

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Tasneem says that she is now working towards ensuring the city retains the 'Cleanest City' tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elected its first-ever Muslim woman mayor on January 18, in its 158-year-history. The civic body will now be headed by 31-year-old Tasneem Banu, who also happens to be the MCC's youngest mayor and a mother of two.

While Congress' Sridhar was chosen as Deputy Mayor, Tasneem, a Janata Dal (S) corporator, was elected the 22nd Mayor of Mysuru, bagging 67 votes out of 70.

The candidates fielded by the JD(S) and Congress - which are in an alliance, in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), defeated Geetha Yoganand and Shantamma who were fielded by the BJP for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

Tasneem made her entry into electoral politics just before the March 2013 Mysuru Municipal Corporation Elections, as a Congress candidate from Ward 26 – Meena Bazaar.

Since her ward was assigned for a candidate under the Backward Classes category for women, Tasneem emerged as a potential candidate, replacing her three-time corporator uncle, Alhaj Naseeruddin Babu.

In 2018 after a Congress faction decided to support Janata Dal (Secular) for the state assembly polls, Tasneem went with JD(S). She was chosen as a JD(S) candidate for the later that year.

Tasneem now intends to work towards ensuring the 'Cleanest City' tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings for Bengaluru.

"Even though we ended up third on the list of cleanest cities in the 2019 rankings, we are now working towards securing the coveted top spot on the list. With the dedicated service of our pourakarmikas, officers across all levels and with the help of our residents, we are confident of winning the 'Cleanest City' tag this time. This is my priority as of now," she told The Indian Express.

Also Read: BBMP Razes 100 Huts Based On Video Claiming 'Illegal Bangladeshi' Settlement

Tags:    MysuruMuslimWomanMayorCity Corporation
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

India Ranks Low At 76th Place In Social Mobility Index, Lacks Social Protection, Fair Wage Distribution

NewsIndia Ranks Low At 76th Place In Social Mobility Index, Lacks Social Protection, Fair Wage Distribution

Protesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

NewsProtesting Women At Shaheen Bagh Send ₹1 Cr Defamation Notice To BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

Supreme Court Sends Notice To UP Govt Over Renaming Allahabad To Prayagraj

NewsSupreme Court Sends Notice To UP Govt Over Renaming Allahabad To Prayagraj

Will Show Muslims Their Place: Karnataka BJP Leader At Pro-CAA Rally

NewsWill Show Muslims Their Place: Karnataka BJP Leader At Pro-CAA Rally

This Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl

AwarenessThis Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl

Andhra Pradesh : CM Jagan

NewsAndhra Pradesh : CM Jagan's Cabinet Passes Bill To Decentralize Amaravati As State Capital