BBMP Razes 100 Huts Based On Video Claiming 'Illegal Bangladeshi' Settlement

Kariyamma Agrahara, a locality behind Mantri Espana apartment in Bellandur, saw a Sunday unlike any other.



Police officials hailing from Marathalli turned up with an excavator, to demolish the sheds at the migrant settlement located in that area. According to them, the land was privately owned and the huts were occupied by Bangladeshi nationals. Video evidence of this incident has surfaced online. In the video the residents can be seen waving their documents, they claim that the illegal Bangladeshi residents used to live there but they have all left.

The ones left are all Indians, and they possess the necessary documents to prove their claim.



Approximately, 50 such rooms were demolished by excavators on Sunday morning, the number had risen to 100 by noon. Despite showing their documents like Aadhaar card, voter ID, employee ID cards, to prove their nationality, the officials continued to raze the sheds to the ground. The whole incident can be attributed to another video which was shared over Twitter.