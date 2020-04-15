Religion Paranoia: Muslim Vendors Allegedly Abused, Stopped From Selling Goods in UP

One thing that has been a constant during this coronavirus outbreak, is the increasing religious tension in the country, leading to various grave cases of communal attack on one particular section of society.

A recent case took place in UP's Mahoba district, where five vendors were stopped from selling vegetables and were allegedly abused, accusing them of spreading the virus.

In a written complaint submitted by the vendors, they alleged that when they had gone to a small village to sell vegetables on April 11, a group of men asked individuals to restrain buying anything from them since they were Muslims and branded them to be Tablighi Jamaat members.

In a report by NDTV, Mohammad Shamim, one of the vendors informed that over 100 people came to buy in the 15 minutes they were there and about 10-15 people had already bought from them, when this group started calling them names. The vegetables that were sold were returned to them. It has been two days since they've stepped out, after this incident took place.

Senior official of the Uttar Pradesh government, Ram Suresh Verma said that a swift action will be taken. "There people have shared their concerns," he told NDTV. "I have asked the sub-divisional magistrate to conduct a probe. No one will face any issues. whatever needs to be done, we will ensure it is done."

