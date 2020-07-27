News

Mumbai: Couple Run School Waives Off School Fees For 3 Months, Exhausts Personal Savings To Feed 1500 People

The couple had saved around Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase a new house which they spent in helping the less privileged.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   27 July 2020 8:12 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-27T13:45:09+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mumbai: Couple Run School Waives Off School Fees For 3 Months, Exhausts Personal Savings To Feed 1500 People

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

A Mumbai school has decided to waive off fees of over 300 students studying in class 1 to 10 for the next three months given the cash crunch experienced by many amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after Migza Shaikh and her husband Faiyaz, a Mumbai couple who run Zeal English Medium School, was approached by the students expressing their inability to pay the sum. She also came to know that there were many who were unable to get two meals a day because the lockdown had rendered the parents unemployed.

According to Hindustan Times, Migza also got to know that there was just one smartphone in most of the students' homes that was being used by their parents.

"Most people who stay here are migrant and daily wage workers. Looking at their condition, we got in touch with some NGOs and started distributing Khichdi but soon felt that this was not enough. We came to know that the situation was worse than we thought. So we decided to help people," Migza said.

This was when Migza and her husband with the support of their friends and family started distributing dry ration to the students and the families. They had saved around Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase a new house which they reportedly spent in helping the less privileged.

"We did not want to keep money in our bank and see people struggling for food so we started using our savings," she added.

"I had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from our account and spent nearly Rs 4.5 lakh till now. We appeal to others to please come forward to help the needy in this crisis," said Shaikh.

The couple's efforts drew praises from netizens including industrialist Anand Mahindra. He took to Twitter praising their efforts and expressed willingness to compensate them.

Also Read: Bengal: Family Forced To Bury COVID Victim's Body Outside Home After 12-Hour Long Wait For Ambulance

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian