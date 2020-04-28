Movement Of Migrant Workers Not Necessary, Could Be A Major Health Hazard: Centre Tells SC

Reethu Ravi
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in the Supreme Court, said that there is no need for migrant labourers to be shifted to their hometowns amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown as such a movement would "definitely cause a serious health hazard".
"There is no necessity for migration of workers to shift from place of their occupation to the place of their residence and rush back to their villages," the MHA said in its latest status report, according to News18.
The MHA report comes amid states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra planning to bring back migrant workers to their hometowns.
"I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the Centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not running because we don't want crowd, or else we will have to impose restrictions," the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said.
The report said that migration of labourers in large numbers would spread COVID-19 in rural areas, posing a significant health hazard.
"The country is dealing with an unprecedented situation and any lapse at any end by anyone may result in loss of precious human lives. This is a question of general public importance and any movement of migrant workers being permitted would definitely cause a serious health hazard which can even lead to a life-threatening situation for many," the report added.
The report added that the workers daily needs are being taken care of at the place of their work. Furthermore, their family members are being taken care of at their respective villages.
The report said that 37,978 relief camps have been set up by states and Union Territories. At these camps, nearly 14.3 lakh persons are provided shelter. In addition, 26,225 food camps have also been opened, providing food to nearly 1.34 crore workers. Furthermore, the report added that nearly 16.5 lakh workers have also been given shelter and food by their respective employers.Also Read: Quarantined Migrant Labourers In Rajasthan Paint School Walls, Thank Locals For Food, Shelter
