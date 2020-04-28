Movement Of Migrant Workers Not Necessary, Could Be A Major Health Hazard: Centre Tells SC

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in the Supreme Court, said that there is no need for migrant labourers to be shifted to their hometowns amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown as such a movement would "definitely cause a serious health hazard".



"There is no necessity for migration of workers to shift from place of their occupation to the place of their residence and rush back to their villages," the MHA said in its latest status report, according to News18.

The MHA report comes amid states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra planning to bring back migrant workers to their hometowns.



"I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the Centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not running because we don't want crowd, or else we will have to impose restrictions," the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said.