Quarantined Migrant Labourers In Rajasthan Paint School Walls, Thank Locals For Food, Shelter

In a heartwarming gesture, about 54 migrant workers who were quarantined in two schools in Sikar district of Rajasthan took upon themselves to paint the faded walls of the schools, adding colours as a token of gratitude.

According to the reports, the workers were from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and were quarantined in the Shaheed Sitaram Kumawat and Seth KL Tambi Government Higher Secondary schools in Sikar's Palsana.

They offered to paint the walls for free to thank the locals for the arrangements made during the quarantine.

Another report mentioned one of the labourers' listing the dishes which were being provided to the workers in the facility which included dal bati churma, puri sabzi, halwa, jalebi, and even rasgullas.

"The entire village is overwhelmed by their behaviour. All these people are perfectly healthy and their quarantine time is also over. It is joyful to see the constructive work done by the workers who have used the quarantine period beautifully," said Palsana Sarpanch, Roop Singh Shekhawat.

He also said that wall paints and other painting materials were made available to them for the task.





Now here is a positive story. Migrant labours from MP & Gujarat were quarantined at Palsana, Sikar. As a gesture they offered to colour the school since were getting food etc from there. Sarapanch arranged material. People are beautiful & inspiring. pic.twitter.com/1ncjTJGKA0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2020

Jagat Singh Panwar who is the secretary of district legal services authority had reportedly visited the centre and met the workers. He praised the selfless efforts and appreciated them for taking the initiative.



The principal of Seth KL Tambi Government Higher Secondary School, Rajendra Meena, said the school premises had not been white-washed in the past nine years. All the teachers and the school staff had stepped up to contribute from their salaries to buy paint and other necessary items.

