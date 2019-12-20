News

Uttarakhand: ‘Modi Trail’ To Be Launched As Part Of Char Dham Yatra Package

Uttarakhand

December 20th, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

The Uttarakhand government is planning to incorporate a trail of destinations travelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the next year’s Char Dham yatra package.

The trail will connect the Rudra cave in Kedarnath, where PM Modi meditated, and the Jim Corbett National Park, where he shot a wildlife documentary with Bear Grylls.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, on Thursday.

“We recently held a meeting on developing a trail in the name of PM Narendra Modi who has contributed a lot to the promotion of tourism and wildlife in the state. We will meet the forest minister and other officials soon to finalise the details,” the minister said.

The tourism department aims to connect Ramnagar to Kedarnath via Dehradun by air. The minister also suggested that the forest and tourist guides should be equipped with a mobile application that would be exclusively developed to familiarise tourists with the activities PM Modi carried out at these places. 

“People would definitely want to click photos at such places. In fact, Rudra cave, where the PM meditated, is an instant hit among tourists,” he added.

A day after the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election ended, PM Narendra Modi visited the Kedarnath temple in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

